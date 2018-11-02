It’s only week 2 of Patriot Act and Hasan Minhaj is already considering speeding off to another pop culture vehicle.

In his weekly exclusive video for EW, the host of Netflix’s newest series is pitched some possible jokes by Patriot Act writer Zach Rice for Sunday’s episode about Amazon. It seems unlikely that any of Rice’s ideas will make the final cut, especially his attempt to compare Jeff Bezos getting buff to Vin Diesel learning JavaScript. It’s so bad in fact that Minhaj is contemplating leaving Rice and joining Diesel.

“I don’t want to get sued by Vin Diesel,” says Minhaj, to which the writer replies, “Are you trying to get in one of the new Fast movies?”

Responds Minhaj, “That would be incredible, yes. Vin, call me. Do you know how hard it is to work in news? News is so hard. You have to be argumentatively right. People don’t like politics. I’ve really just got to pivot.”

If the host doesn’t leave to join the Fast family, then new episodes of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj will be available every Sunday on Netflix. Watch the full clip above.

