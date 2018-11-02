Barbra Streisand's driving on Carpool Karaoke spooks James Corden

Hey, DMV! Don’t rain on Barbra Streisand‘s parade with your “driving tests.”

Babs recently renewed her license ahead of James Corden‘s new Carpool Karaoke segment, that aired with the Walls songstress on The Late Late Show Thursday night. But she failed a written test three times before she was able to take the wheel. The idea of Streisand driving around Los Angeles rattled Corden even more when she recalled the moment she thought of giving up driving completely.

“I’ve been driving for a long time, but I haven’t driven recently because my mind is twirling and sometimes — well, not anymore on the phone, but it used to be,” she said. “I would talk, think, write, and I found myself turning into an up ramp of a highway and the cars were coming down and I thought, ‘That’s it, I’m not driving anymore.'”

All of Corden’s worries were quelled as the pair sang through the Streisand songbook, including “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “The Way We Were,” her Donna Summer collaboration “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough),” and her mashup of “Imagine” and “What a Wonderful World.”

They also discussed Cardi B and Streisand tried to wrap her mind around the phrase “these is bloody shoes,” which were hidden gems.

Terence Patrick/CBS

