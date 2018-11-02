Arrowverse 'Elseworlds' crossover to feature DC villain Psycho-Pirate

The Arrowverse crossover has added another crisis-level character to the mix!

EW has learned that “Elseworlds” will also feature the DC Comics character Roger Hayden, better known as the supervillain Psycho-Pirate. Played by guest-star Bob Frazer (The 100), the character will appear in the Arrow and Supergirl installments of the crossover as an inmate at Arkham Asylum, which just happens to be where Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), the Flash (Grant Gustin), and Supergirl (Mellisa Benoist) will cross paths with Jeremy Davies’ Dr. John Deegan.

For the uninitiated, Psycho-Pirate is a character with a confusing comic book history. All you really need to know about the character is that his gold Medusa Mask gives him the power to manipulate people’s emotions, and, more importantly, he always somehow manages to play an important role in DC’s biggest multiverse stories. In fact, he was one of the only characters to remember the multiverse after it was erased by the epic crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths (a.k.a. the story that The Flash has been hinting at with a future newspaper since its pilot).

DC; Robert Falconer/The CW

This year’s three-night event is shaping up to be quite the spectacle. Here are the other DC Comics characters that will make their Arrowverse debuts in “Elseworlds”: Batwoman (Ruby Rose), Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), Nora Fries (Cassandra Jean Amell), and LaMonica Garrett as The Monitor. Tyler Hoechlin will also reprise the role of Superman, and John Wesley Shipp, the Flash of the ’90s, will also appear as a speedster.

Frazer’s other onscreen credits include The Man in the High Castle, Travelers, and Project Blue Book.

Warner Bros./The CW

“Elseworlds” begins Sunday, Dec. 9, with The Flash at 8 p.m.; continues Monday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m. with Arrow; and concludes the following night at 8 p.m. with Supergirl.

