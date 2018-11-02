All Eyez on Me star Demetrius Shipp Jr. to recur on All American

All American has added another cast member.

EW can exclusively reveal that Demetrius Shipp Jr., who’s best known for his portrayal of Tupac in 2017’s All Eyez on Me, will recur on The CW drama as Tyrone Morris, a character who’s described as “a young, powerful, South Central gang member with an unpredictable personality who complicates things not only for Coop and Shawn, but also for Spencer, who’s struggling to keep a foot in both of his two worlds: Beverly Hills and South Central.”

All American, which stars Daniel Ezra, is based on the true story of former NFL player Spencer Paysinger and follows Ezra’s Spencer as his dreams of playing professional football take him to a new high school in Beverly Hills. And considering he grew up in South Central Los Angeles — where his family still lives — it’s a big adjustment. Needless to say, a new gang member getting involved in the life of Coop, Spencer’s best friend, will only make Spencer’s balancing act that much harder.

All American airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

