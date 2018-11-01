The Brady Bunch cast reunites at iconic house ahead of HGTV renovation series

When it’s time to change, you’ve got to rearrange…the floor plan. Ahead of HGTV’s upcoming series A Very Brady Renovation, the network gathered original Brady Bunch cast members Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby), and Susan Olsen (Cindy) for a walk-through of the iconic North Hollywood home that served as the exterior shot of the TV family’s abode.

Having made the winning bid on the house in August (beating out former NSYNC member Lance Bass, who preemptively announced his offer on the house had been accepted), HGTV plans to embark on a “full-scale overhaul” of the single-family home. As the network explained in a press release:

Exterior shots of the real house were often used to establish a sense of time and place for the Brady family. In the coming months, HGTV will execute a show-stopping transformation by adding 2,000 square feet to its original footprint — all without compromising its instantly recognizable street view. HGTV home renovation stars also will reimagine the popular show’s interior set design, working to ensure that the final renovation results stay true to the spirit of the Brady Bunch family home that everyone loves and remembers. From the unforgettable signature wood-paneled living room with floating staircase to the orange and green kitchen and the kids’ Jack-and-Jill bathroom, The Brady Bunch house will forever hold a special place in television history and American pop culture.

HGTV

Joining the Brady kids at the walk-through were HGTV personalities Jonathan and Drew Scott (Property Brothers), Mina Starsiak and Karen E Laine (Good Bones), Leanne and Steve Ford (Restored by the Fords), Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential), and Lara Spencer (Flea Market Flip). The network says A Very Brady Renovation, which is set to premiere in September 2019, will feature “additional surprise celebrity guests.”

Whoever they are, let’s hope they remember the all-important rule: Don’t play ball in the house.

