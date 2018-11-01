Showtime revives Penny Dreadful with new City of Angels story

Penny Dreadful lives again. Two years after Showtime ended the gothic horror series, the network announced Thursday that the show would be returning with a new chapter titled Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. Original creator and executive producer John Logan is set to reprise all his roles, with Michael Aguilar (Kidding) joining him as executive producer.

Though the original Penny Dreadful series was set in Victorian England (complete with famous horror characters from that time period like Dracula and Frankenstein), City of Angels will pick up several decades later and half a world away, in 1938 Los Angeles. At the center of the story will be a conflict between characters connected to the Mexican-American folklore deity Santa Muerte and other characters allied with the literal Devil. The result will be a mix of supernatural elements and the social tension of the period.

Mitchell Jordan/SHOWTIME

“We were so thrilled when John Logan came to us with this wildly original take on the Penny Dreadful mythology that explores both the human spirit and the spirit world here in California,” Showtime’s president of programming Gary Levine said in a statement. “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels promises to be an extraordinary saga of familial love set against the terrifying monsters that are around us and within us.”

Production on Penny Dreadful: City of Angels is expected to begin in 2019.

Related content: