Samantha Bee boils a bunch of man parts for patriarchy-toppling witchcraft sketch

With so many witches dominating pop culture this Halloween season — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Charmed, the always topical Hocus Pocus — Samantha Bee brought out her inner conjurer to topple the patriarchy.

Her witch’s brew, however, has a super secret ingredient: just a ton of severed man parts. Like, so many.

As the incantation goes, “Eye of newt and toe of frog/ Penis of man, tale of hog/ Lizard’s tongue, one more peen of man/ Dragon’s blood and looks like another penis of man/ Stir the brew as evening calls/ Add the tiniest prick with its pair of balls.”

The spell doesn’t actually do anything. It’s not technically a spell, either, as Bee tells her sister witches. “We’re just boilin’ d—s… for fun.”

Don’t worry, guys. It’s just a bunch of hocus pocus.

