Ring the slay bells and deck your legs with (fishnet) stockings, because eight fan-favorite RuPaul’s Drag Race queens will sashay back into the Werk Room for a competitive holiday special this winter.

VH1 announced Tuesday that the Emmy-winning reality series will return Friday, Dec. 7 for RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular, a one-off, seasonally themed episode that will pit former contestants Eureka O’Hara, Jasmine Masters, A Star Is Born actor Shangela, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Mayhem Miller, Sonique, and All-Stars 3 champion Trixie Mattel against each other for the title of America’s first “Drag Race Xmas Queen.”

Structured similar to a standard installment of Drag Race, the holiday special will include a series of performances, choreographed by Todrick Hall, featuring the queens dancing and lip-syncing to original Christmas music from both of RuPaul‘s holiday albums: 2015’s Slay Belles and the upcoming LP Christmas Party.

Series regulars Michelle Visage and Ross Mathews are set to reprise their roles as judges to help Hall and RuPaul crown the show’s first holiday champion.

“Nothing says Christmas like ‘Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, and drag queens slipping on their pantyhose,'” RuPaul said of the episode via press statement. “Celebrating the holidays with my most festive girls inspired me to record my new album, Christmas Party. And this VH1 holiday extravaganza is my way of saying thank you to my Drag Race family by spreading a little bit of love, laughter, and light across the country and around the world.”

Earlier this year, VH1 greenlit a fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars in addition to ordering an 11th season of the main competition. Both are set to air in the near future.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular premieres Friday, Dec. 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET on VH1.

