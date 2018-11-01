Julianne Hough cast as Jolene in Dolly Parton anthology show

Dolly Parton’s most famous song has found its star. EW can confirm that Julianne Hough (Dancing With the Stars) has been cast as Jolene, the infamous man-stealer from Parton’s song of the same name, in Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings. The upcoming eight-part anthology show from Netflix is set to adapt the stories and inspirations behind the country superstar’s most iconic hits. Hough’s casting was first reported by TVLine.

Hough’s Jolene is described as “a flirtatious free-spirit with aspirations of escaping her small hometown of Coventry, GA to follow her dreams of becoming a successful singer-songwriter.” Parton herself will play Babe, a “sparkly force of nature” (duh) who runs the local honky-tonk bar where Jolene works as a waitress and acts as a maternal mentor. Kimberly Williams-Paisley (Nashville) will play local wife and mother Emily, whose life changes when she simultaneously becomes president of the Coventry Women’s League and gets pulled into Jolene’s orbit. Dallas Roberts (Insatiable) plays Aaron, a husband wrestling with marriage and a midlife crisis. Considering the song “Jolene” involves begging the title character “please don’t take my man,” it’s not hard to imagine how these three could end up in a love triangle.

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings comes a few years after her popular NBC Christmas specials which showed the story behind Parton’s song “Coat of Many Colors.” At one point there were plans to adapt “Jolene” into a similar TV movie for NBC, but those plans have since been rearranged.

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings is set to hit Netflix in 2019.

