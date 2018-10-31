The Witcher reveals first look at Henry Cavill as silver-haired Geralt

Henry Cavill, your hair it’s so … so … silver! And long. And silver!

Netflix has released this first look at the former Superman as Geralt of Rivia in its upcoming fantasy series The Witcher:

Netflix

By comparison, here’s how the character appeared in one of The Witcher games (where he was a bit more harsh-looking):

CD PROJEKT S. A.

The Witcher is “an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The production is about to start filming in Hungary.

The network also confirmed the rest of the show’s sprawling cast, which includes Freya Allan (The War of the Worlds) as Ciri, Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Jodhi May (Game of Thrones) as Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Fortitude) as Eist, Adam Levy (Knightfall) as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring (Ripper Street) as Tissaia, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read (Profile) as Sabrina, Millie Brady (The Last Kingdom) as Renfri, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Joey Batey (Knightfall) as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson (Wanderlust) as Istredd, Maciej Musiał (1983) as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Jamillah & Aladdin) as Dara, and Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss.

Related content: