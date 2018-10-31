The Conners get good news: Ratings up for third episode

The biggest question of the fall broadcast season — whether ABC can continue Roseanne, the highest-rated comedy of the year, without Roseanne — just got closer to an answer. The third episode of The Conners on Tuesday managed to rise slightly in the ratings following last week’s significant post-premiere dip.

The Conners had 7.7 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49, which is up a tenth of a point from last week, which was up against the World Series.

The series’ strong premiere number was largely chalked up to curiosity about how the show would resolve the departure of star Roseanne Barr. But that the subsequent two episodes have delivered a roughly similar (and still very good) number is definitely a positive sign suggesting some degree of stability, with The Conners once again coming in second place to NBC’s This Is Us in the demo. The next few weeks will continue to be crucial, but at least at this point the comedy is doing very well while out from under the shadow of its former star.

For more fall ratings analysis, check out our rundown of which new shows are safe and which are likely to be canceled.

