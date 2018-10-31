Marvel's Falcon and the Winter Soldier will get a limited series on Disney's streaming service

Fans always love it when the heroes barely can stand each other.

Marvel Studios is planning a limited series based around Anthony Mackie’s Falcon and Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier, which means sparks will again fly between Captain America’s two best pals, who have never been more than frenemies.

The show has signed writer Malcolm Spellman, best known for Fox’s Empire, to draft a series around the two characters, sources confirmed to EW. This is part of a number of Marvel-focused shows planned for the upcoming Disney streaming service, which is set to launch next year, according to Variety, which first broke the news.

It’s unclear whether the original actors would return, but that kind of continuity is part of what has made the Marvel Cinematic Universe so enthralling for fans. These programs would have the direct involvement of Marvel Studios maestro Kevin Feige, unlike Netflix’s Daredevil and Jessica Jones, which have a more tangential relationship to the larger MCU.

Other shows planned for the service include a series focused on Loki and Scarlet Witch, and Disney hopes to develop more from fan-favorite characters who haven’t yet had their own standalone movies.

On the set of Avengers: Infinity War, Mackie distilled the love-hate relationship between Falcon and Winter Soldier, who was Cap’s childhood friend from the ’40s, become becoming a brainwashed super-soldier assassin and then finding redemption again.

“I think he and Winter Soldier have come to an understanding that Winter Soldier’s an a–hole and he’ll never trust him,” Mackie says.

Sounds like a good start for a show.