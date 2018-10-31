Game of Thrones prequel adds another: Josh Whitehouse joins cast

HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel has added a second actor to its cast.

British actor Josh Whitehouse has gotten on board the pilot. He’s best known for his role in the Masterpiece series Poldark.

The news comes the day after EW reported that Naomi Watts was joining the series in a starring role.

Nick Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

Also in GoT prequel news, author George R.R. Martin wrote on his blog that the show’s title is indeed The Long Night. HBO hasn’t confirmed this, however.

No word on what character Whitehouse will play. Watts is playing a character described as “a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.”

The GoT prequel is from writer Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Secret Service, X-Men: First Class, Kick-Ass) and Martin and is expected to film early next year. The official description: “Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East, to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know.”

The prequel project will still need to be ordered to series to make it on the air. If it does, the soonest it will premiere is 2020. Meanwhile, the final season of GoT airs in the first half of 2019.

Related content: