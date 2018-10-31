FX's What We Do in the Shadows teasers reveal Taika Waititi TV series

Now, don’t turn into a bunch of swear-wolves, but FX debuted the first teasers for What We Do in the Shadows, Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s television adaptation of their seminal vampire mockumentary.

Waititi and Clement co-directed and co-wrote the original What We Do In the Shadows, in addition to playing vampiric roommates Viago and Vladislav. And by the way, those characters could also appear in the series. Fingers crossed! Actually, don’t, if these new teasers are teaching us anything.

The show takes the film’s concept and turns it into a half-hour comedy set in New York, where a documentary crew follows three vampires who’ve been roommates for hundreds and hundreds of years as they adjust to modernity.

The teasers give us a glimpse at how things go when blood-suckers attempt to buy groceries or wait for delivery (i.e. virgin blood offerings). Perhaps they, too, drink virgin because it sounds cool.

Matt Berry (old-fashioned Laszlo), Natasia Demetriou (Laszlo’s free-spirited partner, Nadja), Kayvan Novak (house leader Nandor) star as the three vampers, while Harvey Guillen plays the unfortunate human slave who serves them.

“I was thinking they’re all murderers, so we need somebody to balance that out,” Clement said during the show’s panel at New York Comic Con. “He’s more like an assistant murderer, but he’ll need to wrestle with that idea, that if he becomes a vampire, he’ll have to do that stuff too.”

Mark Prosch also plays an “energy vampire” named Colin Robinson, a type of vampire who speaks in such a dull manner that his subjects lose all will to live.

Additional casting includes Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery), Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird), and Jake McDorman (Limitless).

“We’re creating a universe to rival that of Marvel,” Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, joked. “We’re taking one idea and stretching it out.”

FX’s What We Do In the Shadows will premiere in spring 2019.

