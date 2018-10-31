Fresh Off the Boat is never afraid to explore the complexities and nuances of an Asian-American family living the cul-de-sac life in predominantly white Orlando in the 90’s. And in Friday’s episode, the ABC family comedy will take on the Asian driver stereotype.

In the episode, titled “Driver’s Eddie,” Louis (Randall Park) pulls to the side of the road to help a couple with car trouble, only to have a police officer assume that Louis caused the accident simply because of his race. The officer then proceeds to make a series of offensive jokes, prompting Louis to vow to teach Eddie (Hudson Yang) how to be an excellent driver to subvert the stereotype.

Here, we bring you two exclusive clips from the episode. In the first, you’ll bear witness to the incident with the friendly officer who swears he’s not a racist while saying racist things. In the second clip, Louis tells Jessica (Constance Wu) that he forgot about the stereotype, and she quickly reminds him that he himself has mined comedy from it. “It’s okay, Louis,” she says. “We can joke about it. We’re Asian. Also, I back into the trash cans twice a week.” He responds: “That’s because you’re a careless driver, not because you’re Asian.”

Buckle up and preview “Driver’s Eddie,” which airs Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.