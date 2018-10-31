Better Call Saul actor admits to cutting off arm, posing as veteran to book roles

An actor who appeared in small roles on Better Call Saul and Longmire has confessed to posing as a wounded veteran in order to book more work after severing his own arm during a “psychotic episode.”

Todd Latourette, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, made the startling admission during a recent interview with the local news station KOB-TV. Latourette, who says he has bipolar disorder, told the outlet the injury took place 17 years ago, during a period when he was off his medication.

“I severed my hand with a Skilsaw,” he said, explaining that he later cauterized the wound. “The state of my mind was a psychotic episode.”

Latourette went on to land parts on the small screen and in the 2009 George Clooney film The Men Who Stare At Goats. He was most recently seen in season 4 of Better Call Saul.

“The film industry took a different angle… that I was different, and so they liked that,” Latourette recalled. “They trusted me that I was exactly who I said I was. I was a war veteran. I was hired because I lied.”

Now that Latourette is back on his medication, he has decided to come clean about his past, even though he knows it will hurt him professionally.

“I was dishonorable. I’m killing my career by doing this, if anyone thinks this was for personal edification, that’s not the case,” he said. “I’m ousting myself from the New Mexico film Industry. And gladly so, just to say what I’ve said.”

He hopes his story will encourage people suffering from mental health issues to seek treatment.

“The power is in your hands to take your medication in the morning, or at night,” he said. “So that, this, this discourse of my life doesn’t need to necessarily be yours. Because it happens quick… it happens quick.”