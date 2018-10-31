Ariana Grande and James Corden have an interesting strategy for escaping an escape room: freaking the f— out.

While the Sweetener singer filmed her Carpool Karaoke segment for The Late Late Show, she also recorded a special Halloween-appropriate escape room with Corden. Entering a dark room, they had to make their way through a hallway with various rooms and jump-scare surprises jutting off.

It amounted to a lot of “s—“s, “f—“s, and “you’re a b—-.”

The final challenge proved all the expletive-laced panicking was warranted as Grande suffered a hand injury. After solving the puzzle, they were instructed to escape, but an employee dressed as a zombie came crawling out of the wall to complicate matters. Grande tripped and came crashing to the floor trying to reach the door.

The plus side? She looked rough and tough with her bandage.

Grande has been coming back into the limelight after her split from Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson. The pop star performed for the first time since then during NBC’s A Very Wicked Halloween special, celebrating the 15th anniversary of Broadway’s Wicked.

Grande will now kick off her Sweetener World Tour on March 18, 2019 in Albany, New York.

