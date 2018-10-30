Ryan Hansen joins Veronica Mars revival — and everything else we know

A long time ago, they used to be… well, not friends, exactly, but two of the sassiest archenemies on the CW.

Ryan Hansen confirmed on social media today that he will reprise his role as Dick Casablancas, the thorn in the side of Kristen Bell’s eponymous detective on Veronica Mars, for Hulu’s revival of the critically acclaimed series.

It will be the third time that Hansen, who currently stars in the YouTube Red series Ryan Hansen Solves Crime on Television, will be essaying the role of one of TV’s most oddly endearing douchebags. In addition to the Kickstarter-ed 2014 Veronica Mars feature film, Hansen had his own CW Seed spin-off, Play it Again, Dick, in which he played himself attempting to convince his Mars castmates to appear in a spin-off about his character. (Hansen has clearly never met a meta concept he could resist.)

With Hansen hopping aboard the revival train, here’s what else we know about the new Veronica Mars so far:

• The limited series will consist of eight hourlong episodes.

• It will air sometime in 2019.

• In addition to Hansen, the series has locked in many of the actors playing major characters, including, of course, Bell in the title role; Enrico Colantoni as her father, Keith; Percy Daggs as BFF Wallace; Francis Capra as (reformed?) biker gang member Weevil; and Jason Dohring as on/off boyfriend Logan Echolls.

• Bell recently told Jessica Shaw at EW Radio that the new season will be “a much darker world, it’s going to be a bigger world.”

• A description of the storyline certainly backs that up, as it details a season-long case concerning a spring break serial killer who is terrorizing sunny Neptune, California. Mars Investigations, run by Veronica and Keith, gets involved, and the fallout includes conflict between the affluent and working-class factions of the town.

• Fans and newbies will be able to catch up on the original series when Hulu begins streaming the first three seasons and the 2014 film in summer 2019.

• So you have plenty of time to wonder if Piz (Chris Lowell) — was he the right choice, after all? — will make a triumphant return.

