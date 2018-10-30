Riverdale star Lili Reinhart defends costar Shannon Purser from angry Bughead fans

Riverdale has a very passionate fanbase, many of whom are prone to shipping certain couples. And when someone tries to mess with a specific ship, well, those fans get angry. But here’s the important thing to remember: Riverdale is a television show, and the relationships you love so much are between two fictional characters, so when a third fictional character gets in the way of that relationship, it’s still fictional.

During last week’s Riverdale, Ethel told Jughead that he had to kiss her in order to get the “scripture” for G&G, so Jughead gave her a quick peck and they both moved on. Naturally, some Bughead shippers were not happy with Ethel, which makes sense. What doesn’t make sense? Some of those same shippers took to social media to attack Shannon Purser, who plays Ethel.

According to PopBuzz, Purser responded to some fans on Twitter before deleting those tweets, but since then, Purser’s costar Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty, has jumped in to share her thoughts on the situation. “Shannon is my friend, and it is embarrassing that people felt the need to attack her personally for something that happened on a SHOW. Written by WRITERS,” Reinhart tweeted. “You are not a fan of mine if you treat my friend like this.”

Perhaps we should remind everyone of the rules of safe shipping?

See Reinhart’s tweet below.

Adding to that. Shannon is my friend, and it is embarrassing that people felt the need to attack her personally for something that happened on a SHOW. Written by WRITERS. You are not a fan of mine if you treat my friend like this. https://t.co/Yu7aEIGHyk — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) October 30, 2018

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

Related content: