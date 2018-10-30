Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe talk new opportunities and struggles to come

If you were hoping that things might get easier for the Outlander characters once they set up home in the land of dreams (a.k.a North Carolina), well, you’ve clearly not been paying attention to the show the last three seasons, and you’d also be just a wee tad bit wrong.

At SCAD Savannah Film Festival, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe hinted at challenges to come for their characters, Jamie and Claire. Despite reaching America somewhat safely (after a particularly rough time on the seas) at the end of last season, the century-crossed couple isn’t exactly settling into pre-Civil War life with ease. “It is Outlander,” says Balfe by way of explanation, adding that staying anywhere that owns slaves is just not something Claire can abide. “She just can’t have that.”

There’s also some grappling with his conscience for Jamie. “He does a deal with the British which obviously is kind of against everything he’s believed in before,” Heughan explains. “But it’s a real new opportunity for them and they both fall in the love with the land and see the opportunity there — and an opportunity to create change in America and in an America that’s in its infancy.”

Surely things are running a little more smoothly on the other side of the standing stones for Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) though? “Their story is just a perfect union that doesn’t go wrong in any way, shape or form, it isn’t tested to the absolute limits and doesn’t drive Roger crazy,” says Rankin sarcastically. “Yes, it does.” So that’s a no then.

Outlander returns to Starz November 4 at 8 p.m. ET. Watch the video above.

