Cate Blanchett is the latest A-list actress to make the jump to TV.

The two-time Oscar winner has signed on to star in the new FX limited series Mrs. America, the network announced on Tuesday.

Created and written by Mad Men alum Dahvi Waller, the nine-episode series will star Blanchett as conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly, who opposed the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment. “Through the eyes of the women of that era — both Schlafly and second wave feminists Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Shirley Chisholm, Bella Abzug and Jill Ruckelshaus — the series explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the 70s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted our political landscape,” reads the official synopsis.

“I feel privileged to have this opportunity to collaborate with Dahvi, Stacey [Sher] and Coco [Francini] under the robust and fearless FX umbrella,” said Blanchett in a statement. “I am extremely excited about delving into the material as there couldn’t be a more appropriate time to peel back the layers of this recent period of history, which couldn’t be more relevant today.”

Mrs. America will be the first major U.S. TV role for Blanchett, who has busy been the big screen over the last year with Thor: Ragnarok, Ocean’s 8, and The House with a Clock in Its Walls.