Watch Jake dance all over Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine's first season 6 promo

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

type
TV Show
Genre
Comedy ,
Crime
Network
Fox
Derek Lawrence
October 30, 2018 at 02:24 PM EDT
Brooklyn Nine-Nine has a new home, but does Captain Holt have a new job?

In the first (way too brief) promo for NBC’s version of the beloved comedy, season 6 picks up right where season 5 left off: Holt (Andre Braugher) revealing if he was named the new NYPD commissioner.

We still don’t know the answer, although, Jake (Andy Samberg) is possibly celebrating via dance, but the rest of the squad doesn’t seem to be in much of a party mood.

When previously asked about the cliffhanger, co-creator Dan Goor told EW of Holt’s patented emotionless reaction to whether he got the gig, “The answer is there. If you truly know Holt, you’ll know.”

Brooklyn has yet to receive a premiere date for its recently extended sixth season. Watch the trailer above.

