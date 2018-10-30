Boy Meets World actor William Daniels stops home robbery attempt

Boy Meets World actor Will Friedle knows all too well, you “don’t ever mess with Mr. Feeny.”

The actor, writing that on Twitter Tuesday, was responding to a report from ABC7 Eyewitness News about his sitcom costar, William Daniels, the actor behind Mr. George Feeny, thwarting a home robbery attempt.

A rep for Daniels, 91, confirmed to EW in a statement that he was at home with wife Bonnie Bartlett in California’s San Fernando Valley on Saturday night when a potential intruder tried to break in.

According to ABC7, the individual forced open the back door but ran off when Daniels turned on the lights.

“ Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person and the LAPD quickly responded,” his publicist said. “They are both well. Mr Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern.”

Friedle, who played “Fee-hee-hee-hee-nay’s” pesky next-door neighbor Eric Matthews, reacted on social media shortly after the news came to light.

