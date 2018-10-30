Watch Ariana Grande belt 'The Wizard and I' from NBC's Wicked 15th anniversary special

That’s it. It’s confirmed “God Is a Woman.” We have “No Tears Left to Cry” after that Wicked anniversary celebration that aired Monday night on NBC. We’re heavy “Breathin” after Ariana Grande hit the stage for a performance of “The Wizard and I,” originally sung by Idina Menzel in the Broadway production of Wicked.

Donning her Emerald City finest with green lipstick and nails to match, Grande, 25, belted Elphaba’s first show-stopping number for an audience of Wicked fans at A Very Wicked Halloween.

The singer sprinkled some of her pop diva runs on top of a more traditional Broadway-style belt. She then showed off her powerhouse pipes for the final verse. After Hairspray Live! and now this, Grande needs to “Focus” on more musicals, please.

Backstage, Grande shared a photo with Menzel, the original Wicked cast’s green-skinned Elphaba.

A Very Wicked Halloween marked the 15th anniversary of Wicked with reunions of Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth (Glinda), performing “Defying Gravity” and “Popular,” respectively. Adam Lambert also sang “As Long As Your Mine” with Ledisi, Pentatonix went a cappella for “What Is This Feeling?”, and a roster of former Glindas and Elphabas joined Menzel and Chenoweth on “For Good.”

After “One Short Day” — or, rather, one short night — we’ve all been changed for good.

