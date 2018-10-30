A Million Little Things: See the gang find out who is actually pregnant

A Million Little Things

Derek Lawrence
October 30, 2018 at 11:51 AM EDT

Dead friends! Affairs! Pregnancies! It’s been a wild first season five episodes of A Million Little Things, and there’s only going to be more fights and tears after the whole gang finds out who is really pregnant.

In an exclusive clip from Wednesday’s episode, the friends are all gathered together, but the ladies and guys are separated, even if they are both talking babies. While Regina is telling Delilah that Rome knows that it’s actually Delilah that is pregnant, Eddie and Gary are debating baby names. This soon causes Rome to blurt out that he’s not going to be a father.

“Then whose pee did Gary touch?” asks Eddie. The awkward silence only gets more awkward when Delilah takes Eddie aside to break the news.

A Million Little Things airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Watch the clip above.

