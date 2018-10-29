Watch scenes from Andrew Lincoln’s last episode of The Walking Dead

After Sunday night’s huge cliffhanger, the countdown to Rick Grimes’ finale episode of The Walking Dead has officially begun. There’s only one episode left, and a new trailer shows off many of the scenes in store — and they may look familiar.

There’s Rick riding a horse into Atlanta. And back in the hospital. And back in the cop car pre-apocalypse with Shane. Say what? What does it all mean? How will it all end? We’ll have to wait for the Nov. 4 “What Comes After” episode for all the answers, but you can start speculating right now after watching the clip above. Then share your theories as to what will happen to Andrew Lincoln’s character in his final episode. Or read about what happened on his final day on set.

