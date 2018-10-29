The Good Place is keeping the family reunions going. A week after Jason (Manny Jacinto) was reunited with his dad, a.k.a. Donkey Doug, Eleanor (Kristen Bell) is tracking down her previously presumed dead mom.

In an exclusive clip from Thursday’s episode, Michael (Ted Danson) and Eleanor find Donna (Leslie Grossman) living a new life as Patty, the stay at home stepmom to her boyfriend Dave’s (Andy Daly) daughter. But Dave doesn’t know about Eleanor, so our favorite demon and Arizonian must lie, including about how they know each other… sort of.

“Let’s just say we lived in the same neighborhood,” says Michael when asked how he knows Eleanor, to which Dave responds, “Oh, what a fun way to say a normal thing.”

Watch the full clip above to see Eleanor determined to find out what kind of scam her mom is running — but only after they finish Dave’s amazing margaritas.

The Good Place airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET.