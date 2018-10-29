A Riverdale character showed up on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

We know that Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina share a showrunner in Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and furthermore, we know that Aguirre-Sacasa loves the idea of a future crossover between the shows. But until they can pull together a full-blown crossover episode — or separate movie — Aguirre-Sacasa was able to squeeze a small crossover into Sabrina‘s first season.

As Riverdale is in the middle of dealing with the mystery of the Gargoyle King, one of its victims showed up in Greendale. In episode seven of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Ben Button delivered a pizza to Ms. Wardwell. Quick refresher: Ben is the young man who threw himself out a window during Riverdale‘s second episode. He’d been playing G&G with Dilton Doiley and claimed he was ready to “ascend.”

Netflix

It’s difficult to say if Ben delivered the pizza before his death or after, but Aguirre-Sacasa previously told EW, “There was a separation between Greendale and Riverdale — magic should exist in Greendale but not in Riverdale. That was the thought. We started developing Sabrina as a companion show to Riverdale that would exist in the same universe, but magic only existed on one side of the river.” So where there’s magic, there’s a way.

Aguirre-Sacasa also told ET that “the dead don’t stay dead long in Greendale.” Then again, Ms. Wardwell wasn’t looking to eat pizza for dinner so there’s a chance Ben died … again?

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is on Netflix now.

Related content: