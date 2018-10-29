Rent live musical casts Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher, Valentina, and more

No need to wait “another day” for casting news: Fox has announced the lineup for its live musical version of Rent.

Loosely based on the opera La Boheme, Jonathan Larson’s Tony- and Pulitzer-winning rock musical follows a group of New York City artists dealing with the HIV/AIDS crisis in 1989.

Vanessa Hudgens, who starred as Rizzo in Fox’s Grease Live, will play Maureen Johnson, a performance artist protesting a real estate development plan to evict the homeless. Maureen’s girlfriend, Joanne, will be played by Kiersey Clemons (Dope).

Dancing With the Stars winner Jordan Fisher will also star as aspiring filmmaker Mark Cohen while Brennin Hunt and singer Tinashe will play star-crossed lovers Roger Davis and Mimi Marquez, a musician and a dancer respectively who are both HIV positive.

RuPaul’s Drag Race favorite Valentina will take on the role of Angel, a drag queen and steel percussionist who falls in love with professor Tom Collins (Brandon Victor Dixon, who played Judas in last spring’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert).

Grammy nominee Mario (Empire) rounds out the cast as Benjamin Coffin III, the newly-turned landlord yuppie out to collect their rent (spoiler alert: they’re not going to pay).

Fox confirmed the casting announcement with a video on Twitter set to the musical’s most iconic song, “Seasons of Love,” which will be performed by The Greatest Showman‘s Keala Settle.

Today for you, we have an announcement — meet the cast of #RENT! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/i4u44CHYwi — RENT on FOX (@RENTonFOX) October 29, 2018

Larson’s estate will produce alongside powerhouse producer Mark Platt (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Grease Live, La La Land, Wicked) with Michael Grief overseeing stage direction and Alex Rudzinski acting as live TV director. Grief had previously directed the original New York Theatre Workshop and Broadway productions of Rent.

Rent will air live Jan. 27, 2019 at 7 p.m. ET/tape delayed PT on Fox.