This is what you get for making fun of Antoni Porowski’s cooking. The food-focused Queer Eye star released a video Monday that found him clad in just his underwear, stretching his legs, putting on a face mask, and preparing food. If it sounds familiar, it should be: There is a heavy American Psycho vibe — which makes sense, since the video is a teaser for “Antoni Psycho,” an episode from Don’t Watch This, Netflix’s new collection of horror shorts.

“I don’t care if they like what I cook or not. They’ll eat it if they know what’s good for them,” Porowski says in the video while sharpening a knife, a reference to Queer Eye viewers’ criticisms of his cooking skills.

Don’t Watch This is available for streaming on Netflix, with each short film clocking in under 10 minutes. Along with shows like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The Haunting of Hill House, Don’t Watch This is part of the streaming platform’s month-long “Netflix & Chills” horror programming.

Watch Porowski’s teaser video above.

