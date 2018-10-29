Queer Eye star Antoni channels American Psycho to tease Netflix's series of horror shorts

placeholder
Christian Holub
October 29, 2018 at 03:17 PM EDT

This is what you get for making fun of Antoni Porowski’s cooking. The food-focused Queer Eye star released a video Monday that found him clad in just his underwear, stretching his legs, putting on a face mask, and preparing food. If it sounds familiar, it should be: There is a heavy American Psycho vibe — which makes sense, since the video is a teaser for “Antoni Psycho,” an episode from Don’t Watch This, Netflix’s new collection of horror shorts.

“I don’t care if they like what I cook or not. They’ll eat it if they know what’s good for them,” Porowski says in the video while sharpening a knife, a reference to Queer Eye viewers’ criticisms of his cooking skills.

Don’t Watch This is available for streaming on Netflix, with each short film clocking in under 10 minutes. Along with shows like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The Haunting of Hill House, Don’t Watch This is part of the streaming platform’s month-long “Netflix & Chills” horror programming.

Watch Porowski’s teaser video above.

Related content: 

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now