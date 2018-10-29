Controversial Heathers reboot episodes pulled in wake of Pittsburgh shooting

Following the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh that left 11 dead Saturday, Paramount Network decided not to air Sunday night’s installment of its controversial Heathers reboot series.

This is the second time the series has been altered due to a mass shooting. Based on the 1989 cult-classic movie of the same name, Heathers was initially scheduled to debut in March, but because of the show’s subject matter, it was first postponed and then canceled after the deadly high school shooting in Parkland, Florida. (Paramount Network ultimately decided to put Heathers back on its schedule, though series creator Jason A. Micallef revealed that episodes 9 and 10 were combined into one installment after the original final episode — in which, like the movie Heathers, the high school is blown up — was deemed “too controversial for U.S. audiences.”)

The installment that was to air Sunday (which was originally intended to be episodes 7 and 8) involved active shooter training scenes at the high school, EW can confirm.

The episodes that were pulled from the linear schedule remain available via VOD and the Paramount app and website for viewers who would like to catch up before tonight’s finale.