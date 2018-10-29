We all have different love languages: some people prefer roses, some prefer explosions. J.D., the teenage terrorist heartthrob at the heart of Heathers definitely falls into the latter camp.

In this exclusive clip of the controversial dark satire, J.D. (James Scully) buys material to build a bomb at Westerburg at the same time Kurt (Cameron Gellman) prepares to ask Heather to the prom with more conventional romantic overtures.

In the current issue of Entertainment Weekly, original Heathers star Shannen Doherty opened up about her initial hesitation about the reboot — and why she ultimately chose to get involved in the production.

“My [team] told me, ‘They’re remaking Heathers and they wanna know if you’d be interested,’” she recalls in the magazine. “I said, ‘No. I don’t know how you could ever, ever remake it.’” But then she read the script. “I was blown away by how good it was, and how [new Heathers creator Jason A. Micallef] managed to be respectful to the original but also bring his own spin to it,” says Doherty. “I had to do it.“

Heathers is currently available to watch on Paramount Network's streaming services.

