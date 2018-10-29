5 Halloween tips from Christine McConnell and Rose, her trash-monster puppet

Take Martha Stewart by way of Morticia Addams, and you might have something close to Christine McConnell, the hostess of Netflix’s new series The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell.

The series, is part sketch-sitcom and part cooking show, but don’t expect actually helpful baking tutorials—all of McConnell’s (gorgeous) baked goods take a professional’s level of skill and access to specialty equipment. We mere mortals must content ourselves with drooling over McConnell’s abilities and enjoying the snarky commentary of the coterie of Jim Henson Company puppets—including Rose, the resurrected roadkill who joins McConnell in their presentation of Halloween tips: “Ghosts make terrible alibis!” says Rose. Wise words.

Before the show, McConnell frequently went viral with her elaborate photography, baking and art projects which she uploaded to Reddit. Catch all six episodes of The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell currently streaming on Netflix, but attempt her baked goods at your own risk.

Watch the exclusive video above.

