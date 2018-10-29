The final season of Gotham is shaping up to be quite the farewell. After last season’s finale set up lots of conflict, the show will continue to explore the “No Man’s Land” storyline from the comics. Seeing as how that means Gotham City will remain isolated from the rest of the country, it’s not a good sign that Bane (played by Shane West) is joining in on the fun. And yet, the biggest question surrounding Gotham’s end has been a matter of timing — and now we finally have an answer.

Gotham has officially announced that its fifth and final season will premiere Thursday, Jan. 3. Furthermore, the series has added two episodes to the season, meaning viewers have 12 more episodes to enjoy the chaos of Gotham City. Those dozen episodes also mean the series finale will mark the show’s 100th episode. Leave it to Gotham to go out with a bang.

Series star Camren Bicondova delivered the news on Twitter. Watch her announcement below.

Related content: