Clark Collis
October 29, 2018 at 03:12 PM EDT

What kind of health insurance do you get as the companion of a Time Lord? That is a question which probably won’t be answered in this coming Sunday’s episode of Doctor Who, although a new trailer for the show does feature Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and her three companions receiving care at some kind of sci-fi hospital.

Titled “The Tsuranga Conundrum,” the episode will track the Doctor, Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Graham (Bradley Walsh) as they band together with a group of strangers to survive against one of the universe’s most deadly — and unusual — creatures.

The BBC has also released details about the following week’s show, “Demons of the Punjab.” Set in India in 1947, the episode finds the Doctor and her friends arriving in the Punjab, as the country is being torn apart. While Yaz attempts to discover her grandmother’s hidden history, the Doctor discovers demons haunting the land.

Watch the trailer for “The Tsuranga Conundrum” above.

