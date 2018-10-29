Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker’s new version of everyone’s favorite Time Lord is getting her very own comic with Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor. Published by Titan Comics, the title comes from Eisner-nominated writer Jody Houser (Stranger Things, Mother Panic, Faith, Spider-Man), illustrator Rachael Stott (Doctor Who, Motherlands), and colorist Enrica Angiolini (Warhammer 40,000).

“I love the hope of Doctor Who,” Houser said in a statement earlier this year. “Anyone can have an adventure. No matter how old you are, there are still amazing things to discover in the universe. Exploring what makes our new Doctor tick, and what makes this regeneration unique as compared to the previous incarnations, is what I’m really looking forward to doing in the new series.”

The first issue of Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor goes on sale, November 7. But you can get an exclusive sneak peek at pages from the comic, below.

BBC

BBC

BBC

BBC

