Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Tati Gabrielle says to expect a different Sabrina in season 2

Spoiler alert: This article contains plot from the entirety of season 1 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Every school needs a group of Mean Girls, even the Academy of Unseen Arts.

In Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Sabrina begins attending the Academy of Unseen Arts in order to properly begin her dark education. The bad news? The Academy is the stomping ground of Prudence, Agatha, and Dorcas — otherwise known as the Weird Sisters — and they have plans for Sabrina. “In the audition breakdown for Prudence it was like ‘Think a witch version of Regina George.’ They literally referenced [Mean Girls],” Tati Gabrielle, who plays Prudence, tells EW. “I’m basically Regina George, Agatha is Gretchen, and Dorcas is Karen.”

So naturally, when Sabrina first arrives at the school, Prudence takes it upon herself to haze the new addition — though in their world, it’s called harrowing. “The harrowing episode was a lot of fun to film,” Gabrielle says. “I felt so bad because I love Kiernan [Shipka] so much. Prudence has her grudge against Sabrina for being half-mortal, but I do think that she comes to really respect Sabrina’s resilience and her conviction.”

And it turns out, the Academy isn’t just creepy inside the world of the show. “When we’re doing certain spells, we’re calling on some really dark forces,” Gabrielle says. “In episode eight, we do this ritual in the woods and most of the spells that they use are real spells from the Wiccan faith. It’s so eery. On certain sets when we’re in the witch world, it gets cold as you step into the set itself. You take a step in and it’s freezing all of the sudden. It’s creepy and literally chilling.”

Speaking of chilling, for those who’ve seen all of season 1, Sabrina ends episode 10 by signing her name in the Book of the Beast and, ultimately, joining the Weird Sisters in their wicked ways (and amazing wardrobe). You might call her the Cady Heron of the group. And seeing as how Gabrielle and the cast have already started shooting season 2, Gabrielle says, “The stakes have been upped. Sabrina’s pretty much a completely different person in season two. It’s definitely a shift.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is available on Netflix now.

