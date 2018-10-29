Tonight’s episode of Fox’s 9-1-1, airing at 9 p.m., is a somewhat more sober hour for the first-responders series.

While Athena (Angela Bassett) investigates a cold case, Hen (Aisha Hinds) finds her past coming back to haunt her, and Buck (Oliver Stark) deals with his own ghost, the now MIA Abby (Connie Britton).

In the above exclusive clip, the firefighters attempt to find a trapped hiker and discover another surprise: human remains and an old phone.

“I would say that the theme of our Halloween episode is the title, which is ‘Haunted,'” says co-creator and executive producer Tim Minear (American Horror Story). “The calls are kind of haunted in a way. But the characters are all haunted — they’re haunted by ghosts of a different variety. Whether its Hen’s father who’s coming back as this lingering ghost in a hospital bed or it’s the ghost of the thing that happened in Athena’s neighborhood as a little girl that kind of drove her to be who she is in some ways. It’s the ghost of the bones that they find on the cliff. They’re all haunted. Some of them discover that, in fact, they are the ghost so there’s a little bit of a Sixth Sense thing to it emotionally, at least for Buck. It’s a very kind of mournful, emotional take on being haunted. It’s not like the hilarious Halloween episode you might be expecting.”

9-1-1 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

