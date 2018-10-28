Watch the exclusive trailer for the new Netflix science series Brainchild

Need more science in your TV schedule?

Then Netflix has a show for you. Brainchild, executive produced by Pharrell Williams, jumps into the world of scientific exploration using interactive games, illusions, hidden-camera experiments and magic to explore the universe, delving into a host of relatable topics and big questions.

“What exactly are memories? How big is the universe? do you control your emotions or do your emotions control you? What are germs? Do fish pee?” the trailer asks. Brainchild will attempt to answer all of these questions in more delving into themes like Superheroes; Outer Space; Social Media and Dreams!

The series offers up a unique educational component for parents, teachers, and students. For each episode, Brainchild offers STEAM targeted classroom-ready lesson plans and student handouts. The educational materials are available for 3rd through 8th-grade students. The lessons are aligned with Next Generation Science Standards, Common Core Learning Standards, and National Health Standards.

Like the trailer says, “discover the good, the bad, and the OMG — get ready to change the way you think about thinking.”

Brainchild hits Netflix Nov. 2.