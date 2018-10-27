black-ish cast suit up as Black Panther characters for Halloween episode

The Johnson family will sport their finest Wakandan garb on this year’s Halloween episode of black-ish.

ABC revealed photos and video from the set with the cast dressed up as different members of Marvel’s Black Panther. Tracee Ellis Ross channels Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia from the end of the film (when Wakanda’s War Dog must suit up in Dora Milaje armor to save her king and country), Anthony Anderson rocks the royal look of Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa, and Marcus Scribner serves Michael B. Jordan’s more sartorially hip outfit as Killmonger.

Anderson also posed next to the Johnson family’s newest addition, little Devante (played by Austin and Berlin Gross), wearing T’Challa’s signature catsuit.

“The Halloween episode of @blackishabc is gonna be [lit]” Ross wrote.

Miles Brown manned the camera as his castmates joked around the set, offering up Scribner as a future stunt double for Jordan.

“I’m only trying to aspire to be like her,” Ross exclaimed of her costume. “I love you, Lupita.”

They already have the blessing of the real Jordan, who gave them an “amazing” shoutout on Instagram.

Titled “Scarred for Life,” the episode airing this Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, will see the twins opting out of the family Halloween costume, fearing their social status will drop at middle school. Dre and Bow are setting up “the best haunted house” for the entire seventh grade class and Junior starts spending time with a girl from Ruby’s choir.

