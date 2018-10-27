The Bella Twins become The Shining twins in Jimmy Fallon sketch

“All work and all play makes Jimmy a happy boy.”

Jimmy Fallon had some fun with Nikki and Brie Bella, WWE’s The Bella Twins, who transformed themselves into the creepy Grady girls from Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining. With mysteriously vacant halls of the NBC studio and Fallon’s staff seemingly vanished, the Bellas appeared before the Tonight Show host with a haunting message: “Come play with us.”

And then the fun began.

In the sketch kicking off the show, Fallon and the wrestlers played a game of beer pong. Everything was going fine until Fallon gloated over his win. The twins didn’t like that — not one bit. Fallon won’t make that mistake again.

Related content: