Batwoman and Supergirl unite in new Elseworlds crossover set photo

Ruby Rose and Melissa Benoist formed their own dynamic duo for the upcoming Arrowverse crossover event.

The actors suited up in costume as Batwoman and Supergirl, respectively, in a new set photo from production of Elseworlds, which marks the debut of Rose as Kate Kane, the openly lesbian superhero from DC Comics.

“Indicative of my excitement that she’s here and kicking a—,” Benoist captioned the photo on Instagram.

Elseworlds, the three-night crossover between Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl, will seemingly feature some trips throughout the multiverse, given the fact that Grant Gustin (Barry Allen) is now wearing Stephen Amell’s Arrow-slinging suit and Amell is the scarlet speedster.

John Wesley Shipp (the original Flash actor from the ’90s show and Barry’s father on the CW series) will also appear in the crossover in a speedster uniform, Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman gets his black suit, Cassandra Jean Amell will appear as Mr. Freeze’s wife Nora Fries, LaMonica Garrett will portray The Monitor, and Elizabeth Tulloch will play Lois Lane.

Green Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl will gather in Gotham City for something involving Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies), an insane doctor at Arkham Asylum. Marc Guggenheim, who’s heading Elseworlds, recently shared a set pic that teased the infamous Arkham prison for the criminally insane.

I’ve encouraged a lot of Easter Eggs in this year’s crossover, but this might be going too far. #Arkham ⁦@JamesBamford⁩ pic.twitter.com/yRvQCwGONS — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) October 27, 2018

Even with the growing cast, Elseworlds has more potential for Kate. If all goes well, Rose’s crime-fighting days could continue on with her own Batwoman series, which would become the first superhero show with an openly LGBTQ lead.

It all begins on Sunday, Dec. 9, with The Flash at 8 p.m. Elseworlds will continue with Arrow on Monday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m., followed by the conclusion on Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. with Supergirl.