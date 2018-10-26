Twilight Zone reboot casts Adam Scott in remake of iconic episode

The Twilight Zone remake has cast Adam Scott in a remake of an iconic episode.

Writer-director Jordan Peele’s new take on the 1960s classic has enlisted the former Parks and Recreation star to appear in “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet.”

Twilight Zone fans will recognize that title from the 1963 episode “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” which starred William Shatner as a nervous airline passenger haunted by a vision of a creature outside the aircraft on the wing. (Also: planes fly higher now).

The episode was remade once before in 1983’s Twilight Zone: The Movie in a riveting sequence directed by George Miller and starring John Lithgow.

The Twilight Zone reboot is coming to CBS All Access next year and features Get Out‘s Peele as narrator.