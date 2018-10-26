Timeless finale premiere date, story details released

Timeless

James Hibberd
October 26, 2018 at 01:36 PM EDT

Christmas is coming early for Timeless fans: The NBC series now has a premiere date for its promised finale movie, plus there are new details about the story line.

Timeless will air one last, well, time, on Thursday, Dec. 20 from 8 to 10 p.m. on NBC.

We’re told the episode is “an epic, unforgettable thrill ride through the past, present and future, with a healthy dose of Christmas spirit. Spread across three centuries and two continents, the finale will test Lucy, Wyatt and the entire Time Team like never before as they try to #SaveRufus, preserve history and put a stop to Rittenhouse once and for all.”

The time travel drama was officially canceled in June — and for the second time — after two seasons on the air. Amid intense fan lobbying, NBC than began to work with studio Sony Pictures Television Studios on a deal for a finale movie to wrap things up.

The cast includes Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett, Goran Višnjić, Paterson Joseph, Sakina Jaffrey and Claudia Doumit.

Timeless

