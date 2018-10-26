Lisa Edelstein is no stranger to dealing with unusual doctors. You know, she spent seven seasons dealing with Hugh Laurie’s curmudgeonly doctor on House. Now, it’s time for her to go head to head with The Good Doctor‘s Dr. Shaun Murphy!

In this exclusive clip the ABC medical drama’s upcoming episode, Shaun (Freddie Highmore) asks sarcastic oncologist Dr. Marina Blaize (Edelstein) to help convince Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff) to do physical therapy. Since the stick approach failed, Blaize suggests using the carrot, but Shaun doesn’t quite understand metaphor so she has to explain exactly what it means before he runs out on her. Honestly, the clip reminded us of all the times Dr. Cuddy had to educate other doctors how to handle House on her old Fox medical drama.

Watch the clip above.

Here’s the full logline for Monday’s episode: “When a patient suffering from anorexia can’t gain the necessary weight needed to survive heart surgery, Claire suggests they perform an experimental surgery which Melendez strongly opposes. Shaun worries Glassman’s refusal to walk the hospital floor will keep him from being discharged and tries to persuade him to ambulate. Meanwhile, Shaun and Lea change the terms of their current relationship.”

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC.