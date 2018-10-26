Despite ratings dip, Roseanne spinoff The Conners gets an additional episode order

ABC is treating viewers to even more of the Conner family.

On Friday, the network announced that it was ordering an additional episode of The Conners. The series — which was spun-off from Roseanne after star Roseanne Barr was fired for a racist tweet attacking former President Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett — was initially greenlit for 10 episodes, but Friday’s news brings the season total to 11 with the possibility for more.

The Conners‘ ratings were down significantly from the premiere of Roseanne last spring, but was on par with Roseanne‘s finale and even managed to edge out NBC’s This Is Us for the night. Tuesday night’s episode was down 26 percent in the demo from the premiere; that’s a bit more than your typical second-week drop for a “new” series, but also far from the plummet that some had predicted. One big factor was that Fox aired Game 1 of the World Series that night. Still, the comedy was the second-highest rated entertainment series Tuesday night, behind only This Is Us.

Speaking of which, here’s our rundown of fall TV’s 10 biggest winners and losers (so far). And our bets on which new fall shows will succeed — and which are likely to get canceled.

