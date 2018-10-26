Late-night hosts mock Trump over reports of foreign spies tapping his iPhone

President Donald Trump has to “take some responsibility for what he says because when he talks people listen,” Stephen Colbert said during his monologue on The Late Show Thursday night. “For instance, Chinese people, because according to a report in The New York Times, when President Trump calls old friends on one of his iPhones, American intelligence reports indicate that Chinese spies are often listening.”

Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and James Corden also mocked Trump over this report, which claimed that Trump refused to give up his personal phone. There’s some good news, though. The report also states Trump doesn’t read “the details of the intelligence he is shown and is not well versed in the operational specifics of military or covert activities.”

“That’s the most reassuring answer you can come up with?” Colbert quipped. “That the president is not a danger because he’s too incompetent to know anything?”

“The guy who won’t let the fact that Hillary used a private email server go has chats with his shady business buddies on a Jitterbug phone he bought at CVS,” Kimmel joked. “I feel bad for the people who have to listen to these conversations. Every day some poor Chinese spy has to listen to a McDonald’s employee patiently explain to the president that he doesn’t know when the McRib is coming back.”

The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live also taunted Trump over the president’s response to the report.

“The so-called experts on Trump over at the New York Times wrote a long and boring article on my cellphone usage that is so incorrect I do not have time here to correct it,” the commander in chief tweeted. “I only use Government Phones, and have only one seldom used government cell phone. Story is soooo wrong!”

Trump has since issued an additional tweet since then, but Kimmel posted a screenshot of his initial response and pointed out that it appears Trump “tweeted about rarely using a cellphone from a cellphone.”

“He may not be a good president, but he’s the LeBron James of internet trolls,” Kimmel joked.

Fallon, additionally, was “shocked” spies actually wanted to listen to Trump, while Meyers said, “It doesn’t count as eavesdropping if that’s who you called. ‘Hello, Russian spies?'”

Corden went one step further had spoof audio recordings of Trump’s phone calls. It’s a lot of Monterey Jack cheese talk.

