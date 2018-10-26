Outlander stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan tell all in EW's collector's edition

Outlander

Lynette Rice
October 26, 2018 at 11:00 AM EDT

The ultimate Outlander fan needs the ultimate guide to the Starz drama, so EW is here to help.

Beginning Friday, fans can purchase Entertainment Weekly’s Ultimate Guide to Outlander — a massive collection of interviews and photographs that are meant to cater to the most discerning Fraser fan. Since our weekly magazine can only cover so much about Outlander (we are, after all, obligated to cover other TV shows), this collector’s edition takes a deep dive into TV’s most addictive love story historical sagtime-traveling drama.

Besides photos and recaps from every season, we also chatted with Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser), Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser), Sophie Skelton (Brianna Fraser), and Richard Rankin (Roger Wakefield). Author Diana Gabaldon weighs in on writing the books that inspired the Starz series, while costume designer Terry Dresbach reflects on four years of designing the drama’s thousands and thousands of costumes. We even break down some of Claire’s memorable dresses. The red dress? Check! The sumptuous yellow one? Check check!

Ruven Afanador for EW

Entertainment Weekly’s Ultimate Guide to Outlander is on sale now. And our deep dive into Outlander doesn’t stop here! Beginning Nov. 5, join me and my fellow EW Sassenachs Maureen Lee Lenker and Ruth Kinane to discuss all things Fraser on Outlander Live! The show will air Mondays from 1-2 p.m. ET on Sirius XM 105.

The fourth season of Outlander begins Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on Starz.

