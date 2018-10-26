Maisie Williams had a Game of Thrones reunion Thursday night with two of her long-lost Stark family big brothers.

The Arya actress met up with Kit Harington and Richard Madden — photos below — after her new play, I and You, opened in London.

Here’s Williams with actors who played Jon Snow and the late, great Robb Stark:

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Another angle:

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Williams also posted a cuddly photo of herself and Madden:

Also on hand: John Bradley, who plays Jon’s loyal former Night’s Watch brother Samwell Tarly on the show. Granted, not a Stark (but perhaps he could be made an honorary Stark?).

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Speaking of Madden, the actor is currently starring in the Netflix action thriller Bodyguard, which became Britain’s biggest hit drama since Downton Abbey during its run last month, and is definitely worth checking out.

Game of Thrones returns in the first half of 2019.