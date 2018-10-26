Tiffany Haddish slays James Brown impression in Jimmy Fallon's Lip Sync Battle

The Tonight Show

Nick Romano
October 26, 2018 at 08:36 AM EDT

Tiffany Haddish beat Jimmy Fallon at his own game. The Tonight Show host challenged the Girls Trip star to two rounds of Lip Sync Battle and his Post Malone just couldn’t hold a candle to her James Brown.

Even his “Groove Is In the Heart” by Deee-Lite, featuring a lot of body shaking and swerving, couldn’t match the fervor of Haddish revealing her Lady of Rage with “Afro Puffs.”

But we have to go back to her James Brown for a minute. Fallon may have replicated his Olive Garden buddy‘s face ink, but Haddish asked the producers to turn the screen black and white for “Sex Machine” and even replicated his iconic cape routine with help from The Roots.

Fallon dubbed her “the clear winner.”

